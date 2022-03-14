Major League Baseball is not raising the price on the 2022 edition of MLB.TV for a limited time. The price is now $129.99, which was the same as it was for the 2021 season.

However, the league says the regular price will be $139.99 after the ‘limited time’ promotion is over. The MLB TV web site does not say when the price will be changed to $139.99.

MLB.TV is also offering a single-team plan for $109.99, which is the same price as in 2021. The price after the limited time promotion for the single-team option will be $119.99.

When the new prices go into effect, they will represent a $10 increase in both the full package and the season-team option. In 2021, MLB TV raised the full package price by $8 and the single-team plan by $16.

For $129.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can watch every 2022 out-of-market game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others. The $129.99 also entitles you to watch select live spring training games without blackouts, and full-game archives of every 2021 regular season game content via on demand.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Local blackouts still apply in the 2022 MLB TV package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

MLB’s 2022 season is scheduled to start on April 7 after the original opening date was delayed due to the player lockout which was settled last week.

MLB TV, which offers a free seven-day trial, will not include Friday night doubleheader games that will stream on Apple TV+ or Sunday games that are expected to stream on Peacock.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

