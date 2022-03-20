Would you like to get MLB.TV for 50 percent off — and contribute to a worthy cause?

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association is offering 50 percent off the online package of out-of-market regular season MLB games for every contribution of $25 or more. With MLB.TV now available at the limited time promotional price of $129.99, that would bring the price to just $65.

Of course, if you include the $25 contribution, the price would be $90 but that’s still a $40 savings over the promotional price and a $50 reduction in the regular 2022 MLB.TV price of $139.99.

And if you’re a baseball fan, you’ll soon see that the $25 is money well spent. The MLBPAA, which was founded in 1982, raises money for youth baseball programs and former MLB players who are having trouble making ends meet in their retirement years. Former Cleveland Indians (Guardians) slugger Jim Thome is the group’s current president.

“A nonprofit organization, the MLBPAA establishes a place where a player’s drive for excellence and achievement on the field can continue long after they take their last steps off the professional diamond,” the MLBPAA states on its web site.

In addition to the MLB.TV discount, your contribution will entitle you to an official MLBPAA tote bag, a subscription of Baseball Alumni News, 20 percent off memorabilia, and other discounts such as 10 percent off merchandise purchased at MLB.com. You also get discounted rates at Planet Fitness, 24 Hour Fitness, Choice Hotels and several other services.

To learn more about this offer, and the benefits, click here.

A MLB.TV subscriber can watch every 2022 out-of-market game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others. The subscription also enables you to watch select live spring training games without blackouts, and full-game archives of every 2021 regular season game content via on demand.

