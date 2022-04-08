TV Answer Man, I went to order MLB TV today for the beginning of the season and the price was $139.99. I thought it was supposed to be $129.99. Is this the permanent price? — Todd, Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Todd, Major League Baseball on March 14 set the pre-season price of the 2022 edition of MLB.TV at $129.99, which was the same as it was for the 2021 season. However, the league noted this price was for a “limited time” and yesterday it raised it to the regular season price of $139.99. (The 2022 regular season started yesterday.)

For $139.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can watch every 2022 out-of-market game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

MLB.TV yesterday also raised the single-team plan to $119.99 after offering it for $109.99 from March 14 to April 7. The current price represents a $10 increase over last year’s single-team package.

If you believe that $139.99 is too pricey for MLB TV, there is a way to get it for 50 percent off — and contribute to a worthy cause.

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association is offering 50 percent off MLB TV to anyone who contributes $25 or more. With MLB.TV now at $139.99, that would bring the price to roughly $70.

And if you’re a baseball fan, you’ll soon see that the $25 is money well spent. The MLBPAA, which was founded in 1982, raises money for youth baseball programs and former MLB players who are having trouble making ends meet in their retirement years. Former Cleveland Indians (Guardians) slugger Jim Thome is the group’s current president.

You can learn more about the organization’s mission and its 50 percent off MLB TV benefit here.

Note that local blackouts still apply in the 2022 MLB TV package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription unless you are using a VPN. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

Todd, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

