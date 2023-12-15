By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

I know many of you have expressed dissatisfaction with the number of ads at TVAnswerman.com. I have listened to your complaints, evaluated the site and our financial situation, and I am happy to report that we are reducing the number of ads on the site, effective immediately. We also eliminated the pop-up ad which people seem to find the most objectionable. I think you will now find the site to be easier to read.

Feel free to offer your comments in the form below. And, as always, happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

Editor & Publisher, TVAnswerman.com

