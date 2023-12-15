By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

Did you like Peacock’s 4K coverage of Big Ten college football and basketball games? Well, it’s over. At least for now.

An NBC Sports spokesperson has confirmed to The TV Answer Man that the NBCUniversal-run streaming service is no longer producing Big Ten basketball in 4K. The spokesperson did not elaborate nor provide a reason why the 4K broadcasts have stopped. The TV Answer Man asked the spokesperson for a comment after noticing the games were no longer listed as being in 4K on the Peacock app.

Peacock earlier this year began doing 4K streams of Big Ten football games and last month continued the 4K broadcasts for the conference’s college basketball games. While the 4K streams were upscaled from 1080p HD productions, many fans on social media praised the vivid and detailed picture, calling it superior to high-def broadcasts.

Peacock’s exit from college basketball in 4K is another blow to the 4K community which often complains of too little live sports programming being available in the format. Fox has done just one NFL regular season game in 4K this year while CBS, ESPN, ABC and NBC have done none. The NBA and NHL have also not been available this season in 4K in national broadcasts.

It’s also unclear if CBS will do the 2024 Super Bowl in 4K. Optimum, the cable TV service, posted a listing on its web site saying it would be available in 4K but removed the listing after an inquiry from The TV Answer Man. CBS has not said publicly if the game will be available in the format.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...