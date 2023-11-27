By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Attended 4 Super Bowls as media rep.

TV Answer Man, is there any chance that CBS will do the 2024 Super Bowl in 4K? I know they haven’t done anything in 4K, but it’s the Super Bowl! What’s your prediction? — Bruce, Easton, Maryland.

Bruce, you’re right. CBS has never done an NFL game in 4K, regular season or post season, including past Super Bowls. But there is evidence today that it will do the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11, 2024 in 4K. (CBS has the broadcast rights to this season’s big game.)

Optimum Says CBS Will Do the Super Bowl In 4K

Optimum, the cable TV service in the tri-state New York area, has posted on its web site that the game will be available in 4K. It’s rare for a pay TV service to advertise a 4K event without getting prior confirmation from the network so this is encouraging news for 4K enthusiasts. However, to be sure, we have asked CBS for a confirmation and will report back here if we get a response.

It should also be noted that we have not seen the Super Bowl listed as being in 4K at any other pay TV web site yet. So we should curb the enthusiasm a little bit here.



The Optimum 4K schedule.

According to the Optimum web site, the CBS pre-game and post-game shows will be available in 4K as well as the game itself. There’s no word yet on which TV providers will offer the 4K feed, other than Optimum, of course, assuming that Optimum’s listing is correct.

If CBS does the Super Bowl in 4K, it will be the second network to do so. Fox did the 2020 and 2023 Super Bowls in the format, albeit upscaled 4K.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

