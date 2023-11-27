By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, can you download a Thursday Night Football game so you can watch it without an Internet connection if you want to? — Bernie, Marina Del Rey, California.

Bernie, Amazon has incorporated DVR controls into its exclusive Thursday Night Football games so you can record the game and watch it later as well as pause, rewind and fast-forward during live action. But does Amazon offer downloads of the Thursday Night Football games, too? The answer: No. The best I can suggest is that you try to record the games and watch them when you have an Internet connection available. You can see our article for more details on how to do that.

The company’s Prime Video service does permit downloading of certain movies and TV shows so they can be watched offline (no Internet connection) on mobile devices, Apple and Android phone and tablets as well as on the Amazon Fire tablet apps. This is very handy if you’re away from your home Internet connection, such as traveling in a car or sitting in a coffee shop without WiFi.

By the way, Amazon’s next exclusive Thursday Night Football game is November 30 when the Dallas Cowboys play the Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET. (Pre-game show starts at 7 p.m. ET.)

Bernie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

