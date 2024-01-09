By Phillip Swann

CBS today confirmed that it will offer next month’s Super Bowl in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The game, which will be played February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, will mark the first time that the network will offer any NFL game in the format. (Fox did the Super Bowl in 4K in 2020 and 2023.)

Update: A CBS spokesman has confirmed to The TV Answer Man that the 4K feed will be upscaled from a 1080p HD broadcast.

“CBS Sports for the first time will deliver Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in 1080p High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K HDR. CBS Sports will make the 1080p HDR feed available across most platforms and will supply the 4K HDR feed to various MVPDs and vMVPDs,” the release states.

The announcement confirms what had become a poorly kept secret. The TV Answer Man reported in November that Optimum TV had posted that the game would be in 4K, but removed the listing after we asked the cable operator and CBS about it. And last week DIRECTV posted an online article that said the game would be in 4K.

The CBS release, which was issued today, says CBS and Paramount+ will air more than 10 hours of coverage on Super Bowl Sunday. In addition to the game, CBS Sports’ pregame, halftime and postgame coverage will also be delivered in 1080p HDR and 4K HDR.

“These technologies, combined with enhanced display formats such as 1080p and 4K, will allow CBS Sports to deliver a truly realistic football presentation for Super Bowl LVIII viewers with capable television setups,” the release says.

