YouTube TV this Saturday (January 13) at 8 p.m. ET will stream the Golden State Warriors-Milwaukee Bucks game in 4K. The game, which will be simulcast in HD on NBA TV, will mark the first NBA TV game of the season that will be available in 4K on YouTube TV.

The live streamer is one of three live streaming operators that provide programming in 4K. FuboTV and DIRECTV Stream are the others. However, unlike FuboTV and DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV charges extra to watch live sporting events in the format.

The streamer’s 4K add-on plan costs $9.99 a month in addition to the base monthly price of $72.99 a month. However, new users can now get YouTube TV as a free trial for three weeks and a monthly rate of $62.99 for the first three months after the trial.

In addition to NBA TV games, YouTube TV provides select ESPN, NBC and Fox games in 4K. CBS announced yesterday that it will provide a 4K feed of the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11 from Las Vegas.

YouTube TV’s 4K add-on package also includes unlimited concurrent streams at home and the ability to view DVR recordings offline for available content (mobile devices only).

