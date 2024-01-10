By Phillip Swann

DIRECTV’s satellite service is now selling the $11.99 a month Paramount+ with Showtime channel for $6 a month for the first three months while DIRECTV Stream is offering the channel for free for the first three months to new subscribers of the Entertainment to Ultimate plans. (The Paramount/Showtime deal for DIRECTV Stream also includes three free months of Starz, MGM+ and Cinemax.)

In addition, the TV provider says DIRECTV, U-verse and DIRECTV Stream will soon provide access to the $11.99 a month Paramount+ app at no additional charge to subscribers of the Paramount+ with Showtime channel. (The Showtime channel was recently renamed Paramount+ with Showtime.)

DIRECTV has posted the Paramount announcement at its web site. The company does not provide a timetable for when the Paramount+ app will be provided to the three services.

When the Paramount+ app is provided for free, DIRECTV subscribers in Tegna-owned CBS markets should take note. The Paramount+ app includes the local CBS affiliate. DIRECTV lost 64 Tegna-owned local network affiliates on November 30 in a dispute over carriage fees.

