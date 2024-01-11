By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, will Peacock’s stream of the Dolphins and Chiefs be in the bars that have the Sunday Ticket from DIRECTV? Do you have a list of the bars that will have the game? — Steve, Nashville.

Steve, Peacock on Saturday (January 13) at 8 p.m. ET will be the exclusive national carrier of the first-round NFL playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. The game will not be available on any other network or streaming service except for local channels in the markets where the teams are based. This is the first time that an NFL playoff game will be a national exclusive on a paid streaming service so many fans are scrambling for alternatives.

Will DIRECTV For Business Show Chiefs-Dolphins In Bars?

DIRECTV For Business, which offers the satcaster’s programming to commercial venues, has a license to distribute both the NFL Sunday Ticket and Amazon’s Thursday Night Football. However, the satcaster will NOT provide Peacock’s exclusive coverage of the Chiefs and Dolphins on Saturday.

Who Will Show the Chiefs-Dolphins In Bars?

The game will be available to bars and restaurants (and other commercial establishments) only through EverPass Media and the Peacock Sports Pass. This is exactly the same as it was for Peacock’s exclusive stream of the Bills-Chargers regular season game on December 23. EverPass issued a press release before that game that said a business had to be “equipped with a proper commercial license and streaming hardware from EverPass” to show both the Chargers-Bills contest and the first round NFL playoff game to its patrons.

The company added that businesses are not authorized to use the residential Peacock app to show the game. (To subscribe or learn more about EverPass and the Peacock Sports Pass, you can go to: Peacock Sports Pass.)

Which Bars Will Have the Peacock Sports Pass?

DIRECTV For Business has a handy Sports Bar Finder app but the Peacock Sports Pass doesn’t have anything similar. So it’s unclear how anyone can determine which bars will stream the game. We asked UPshow, the company that is handling the sale and distribution of Peacock Sports Pass for EverPass, for a list of the bars that will show Saturday’s game and here was the response:

“We do not provide a public list of our customers,” an UPshow spokesperson said yesterday. “However, we recommend that you contact your nearby establishments to check if they offer Peacock Sports Pass. National chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Dave & Buster’s, Miller’s Ale House, and Twin Peaks carry major sporting events like this one in the majority of their locations. Nonetheless, it’s wise to give them a call beforehand to ensure availability.”

So the best we can suggest is that you call a local bar or restaurant to see if it will have the game before heading out on Saturday.

Steve, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

