By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

FuboTV has raised the price of its three English-language programming packages by $5 a month, its first price increase in a year.

The lowest-priced package (the 180-channel Pro) has increased from $74.99 a month to $79.99 a month. The 249-channel Elite plan has risen from $84.99 a month to $89.99 a month. And the Premier plan, which has 258 channels, has increased from $94.99 a month to $99.99 a month.

The price increases are effective immediately for new customers while existing subscribers will see the increase in their next month’s bills.

The live streamer blamed the rising cost of program acquisition for the new increase.

