First it was Optimum’s cable TV service that did it. Now DIRECTV has posted a notice at its web site that says the 2024 Super Bowl next month will be in 4K on CBS.

“Finish the NFL season right by watching the biggest game of the year in 4K. DIRECTV customers can watch the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024, on Channel 105 through CBS,” the satcaster says in an online article on upcoming winter sports that will be available in 4K.

Before you assume that means the game will definitely be in 4K, Optimum TV on November 27 removed its Super Bowl 4K listing after The TV Answer Man asked the company’s PR team about it. (The 4K listing was posted on November 27.) We also asked CBS on November 27 to confirm the game would be available in 4K.

Optimum did not respond to our inquiry in November and CBS would not comment publicly then on whether the game would be in 4K. However, the Optimum 4K listing for the Super Bowl was removed after we made our inquiries.

We asked DIRECTV and CBS today to confirm that the game will be in 4K and will report back here if we get a response from either company.

Update, January 7: DIRECTV and CBS have still not answered our inquiries. But DIRECTV’s 4K listing for the game has not been removed.

If CBS does the game in 4K, it would be the first for the network in more ways than one. CBS has never done a single NFL game in 4K to date, including the Super Bowl when it broadcast the big game in 2021.

Fox did produce the Super Bowl in 4K in 2020 and 2023.

