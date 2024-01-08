By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on & X.

Former Sony employee and editor of 4 TV magazines.

Fox has revealed that it will offer 15 regular season 2023-24 college basketball games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). In addition, the network will provide Big East and Pac-12 tournament games in the format in March.

The first regular season game in 4K HDR was Friday night’s (January 5) game between the 5th ranked Connecticut Huskies and Butler Bulldogs. Game two on the 4K lineup will be Connecticut against the Xavier Musketeers at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 10.

Here is the complete lineup of 4K HDR games from Fox. (The broadcasts will be simulcast on Fox or FS 1 in high-def.)

6:30PM UConn at Butler FS1 8:30PM UConn at Xavier FS1 9:00PM Michigan St. at Illinois FS1 6:30PM Minnesota at Indiana FS1 12:00PM Seton Hall at Butler FS1 6:30PM Butler at Xavier FS1 8:30PM Illinois at Michigan FS1 6:30PM Georgetown at Xavier FS1 6:30PM DePaul at Butler FS1 8:00PM Michigan St. at Wisconsin FS1 1:00PM Seton Hall at Marquette FS1 9:00PM Seton Hall at DePaul FS1 9:30PM Xavier at DePaul FS1 7:00PM Villanova at Xavier FS1 2:00PM Providence at Butler FS1 4:00PM Big East Men’s Tournament: First Round #1 – Teams TBD FS1 6:00PM Big East Men’s Tournament: Bridge Show FS1 6:30PM Big East Men’s Tournament: First Round #2 – Teams TBD FS1 8:30PM Big East Men’s Tournament: Bridge Show FS1 9:00PM Big East Men’s Tournament: First Round #3 – Teams TBD FS1 12:00PM Big East Men’s Tournament: Quarterfinal #1 – Teams TBD FS1 2:00PM Big East Men’s Tournament: Bridge Show FS1 2:30PM Big East Men’s Tournament: Quarterfinal #2 – Teams TBD FS1 7:00PM Big East Men’s Tournament: Quarterfinal #3 – Teams TBD FS1 9:00PM Big East Men’s Tournament: Bridge Show FS1 9:30PM Big East Men’s Tournament: Quarterfinal #4 – Teams TBD FS1 11:30PM Pac-12 Tournament: Quarterfinal #4 – Teams TBD FS1 5:30PM Big East Men’s Tournament: Semifinal #1 – Teams TBD FOX 7:30PM Big East Men’s Tournament: Bridge Show FOX 8:00PM Big East Men’s Tournament: Semifinal #2 – Teams TBD FS1 10:00PM Big East Men’s Tournament: Postgame FS1 10:30PM Big East Men’s Tournament: Semifinal #2 – Teams TBD FS1 6:00PM Big East Men’s Tournament: Pregame FOX 6:30PM Big East Men’s Tournament: Final – Teams TBD FOX 8:30PM Big East Men’s Tournament: Postgame FOX 9:00PM Pac-12 Tournament: Final – Teams TBD FOX

How Can You Watch Fox’s Games In 4K?

The 4K games can be seen in the format on the Fox Sports app by logging in with your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (Note that the Fox Now app is no longer available.)

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Fox games in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here. We can’t overemphasize the importance of having a device that Fox says is compatible for 4K.)

What Is Upscaled 4K On Fox?

Fox’s 4K college basketball and football broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR (High Dynamic Range). Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

