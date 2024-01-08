By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, I saw the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Fish will only be on Peacock. Isn’t there some other way to watch the game? Please?! — Harvey, Overland Park, Kansas.

Harvey, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins this Saturday (January 13) at 8 p.m. ET in the first round of the 2023/24 NFL playoffs. The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock, the Comcast/NBCUniversal-owned streaming service. The streamer paid more than $100 million for the exclusive rights which it hopes will generate a significant number of new subscriptions. (Plans start at $5.99 a month.)

But does Peacock’s exclusive mean you won’t be able to watch the game without a streaming sub? Answer: No.

How Can I Watch the Chiefs-Dolphins?

The Chiefs-Dolphins game will be available in both the Kansas City and Miami markets on local channels. The Miami-based channel will be NBC-6 in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area while KSHB, the NBC affiliate, will carry it in the KC market. You can watch the game via an antenna or a pay TV service that carries one of those channels if you live in one of the two markets.

Who Will Show the Chiefs-Dolphins In Bars?

The game will also be available to bars and restaurants (and other commercial establishments) through EverPass media and the Peacock Sports Pass. (EverPass says businesses do not have the legal right to use the residential Peacock app to show the games.) Unfortunately, EverPass does not offer a list of bars and restaurants that subscribe to Peacock Sports Pass, but you can learn more about the Peacock Sports Pass here.

