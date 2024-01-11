By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, do you know if NFL Plus will have the Chiefs and Dolphins game on Peacock on Saturday? — Edwin, Portland, Maine.

Edwin, Peacock on Saturday (January 13) at 8 p.m. ET will stream the first-round NFL playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The game will not be available on any other network or streaming service except for local channels in the markets where the teams are based. (It will also be available in select bars and restaurants, and you can learn more about that here.)

But what about NFL Plus, the league’s streaming service? Will it carry the Peacock game? Answer: Yes. However, it will only be available via NFL Plus on phones and tablets, not the NFL app on Smart TVs and smart TV devices. The base subscription to NFL Plus is $6.99 a month.

Here are the mobile phones and tablets that the league says are “optimized” for NFL Plus:

iOS 13+ iPhone

iOS 13+ iPad

Android 7+ Phone

Android 7+ Tablet

If you don’t have one of those devices, NFL Plus says the “the functionality of NFL+ may be limited.” You can learn more about NFL Plus here.

Edwin, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

