TV Answer Man, hey I saw your story about the Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game only being on Peacock. Do they have a free trial I can do? — Harry, Topeka, Kansas.

Harry, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins this Saturday (January 13) at 8 p.m. ET in the first round of the 2023/24 NFL playoffs. The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock, the Comcast/NBCUniversal-owned streaming service.

The only way you can watch it at home without Peacock is if you live in one of the markets of the two teams playing; it will be available on a local channel in both the Kansas City and Miami markets. In addition, bars and restaurants that subscribe to EverPass’ Peacock Sports Pass plan will stream the game at their establishments. EverPass, unlike DIRECTV, does not offer a sports bar finder for the Peacock Sports Pass so you’ll have to contact them for an option in your area. You can learn more about EverPass and the Peacock Sports Pass here.

Now, does Peacock offer a free trial? Not at the moment and it would be crazy to do so before Saturday’s game. The streamer paid $110 million for the exclusive national rights to this playoff game and it wants to recoup some of its investment in paid subscriptions.

