By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on & X.

Former Sony employee and editor of 4 TV magazines.

TV Answer Man, do you know which ESPN channel tonight will have the angle with the camera behind the quarterback? The one with the camera above everything? I really dig that. — James, Glen Burnie, Maryland.



James, ESPN tonight will offer a 4K Skycam feed of college football’s championship game between Washington and Michigan on special 4K channels found on Comcast, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Dish Network, Optimum, Verizon and YouTube TV. (The network’s ‘MegaCast’ coverage, which includes different commentary and views on multiple ESPN channels, will start at 7:30 p.m. ET with kickoff at around 7:45 p.m. ET.)

But what if you don’t have a TV provider offering one of those special 4K channels? Can you still watch the Skycam feed? Answer: Yes. The high-def version of the Skycam view of the game will be on ESPNews.

By the way, for those who are not familiar with Skycam, it’s a single 4K camera system suspended over the field and controlled by a computer. While the Skycam channel will not include ESPN’s regular multiple camera coverage, some fans actually prefer it because it brings you closer to the action, albeit it from the one view behind the offense.

The Skycam does include replays of the action every time the main telecast shows a replay.

James, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!



Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com



The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

