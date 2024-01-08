By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, Fubo TV has 4K so will Fubo have the Michigan-Washington championship game in 4K? — Jamal, Sacramento, California.

Jamal, ESPN tonight (January 8) will offer a 4K Skycam feed of college football’s championship game between Washington and Michigan with coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. and kickoff at around 7:45 p.m. ET.

So, will Fubo, which does offer live sporting events in 4K, stream college’s big game in the format? Answer: No.

While Fubo provides live sports from networks such as Fox and NBC in 4K, it has never offered any ESPN games in 4K. It would appear that the live streamer does not have the contractual rights for ESPN in 4K although it does carry the sports network in high-def.

In the press release announcing the 4K broadcast, ESPN says the following: “The SkyCam viewing option will also be available in 4K on Comcast, DIRECTV, Dish Network, Optimum, Sling TV, Verizon and YouTube TV.”

Earlier today, we posted an article expressing doubt that Sling TV, which has never done a single event or show in 4K, will actually do the Michigan-Washington game in 4K. However, the other carriers have offered ESPN broadcasts in 4K in the past so they are likely bets to do so tonight. (We have confirmations from Comcast, DIRECTV, Verizon and YouTube TV. And DIRECTV also includes DIRECTV Stream.)

By the way, Skycam 4K is a single 4K camera system suspended over the field and controlled by a computer. The game’s regular HD broadcast, which includes multiple cameras, will air on ESPN in high-def. The high-def Skycam feed will air on ESPNews.

Jamal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

