TV Answer Man, I haven’t seen any college basketball games in 4K yet. Will Fox do any games this season in 4K? — Mike, Yonkers, New York.

Mike, Fox has just revealed its first two 4K college basketball games of the 2023-24 season. The games will be the 5th ranked Connecticut Huskes vs the Butler Bulldogs on January 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET and Connecticut against the Xavier Musketeers at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 10.

How Can You Watch Fox’s Games In 4K?

The 4K games can be seen in the format on the Fox Sports app by logging in with your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (Note that the Fox Now app is no longer available.) The games will be simulcast in HD on FS1.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Fox games in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here. We can’t overemphasize the importance of having a device that Fox says is compatible for 4K.)

What Is Upscaled 4K On Fox?

Fox’s 4K college basketball and football broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR (High Dynamic Range). Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

Mike, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

