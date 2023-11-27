By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, I read that my favorite film of all time, Scarface with Al Pacino, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Do you know which streaming services have it in their libraries? — Jan, Detroit.

Jan, Scarface, the brilliant Brian De Palma-directed drama, stars Al Pacino as Cuban refugee Tony Montana who discovers crime does pay, and exceedingly well, in coke-fueled 1980s Miami. The movie debuted in New York on December 1, so this week does mark its 40th anniversary.

While Scarface may be — okay, is — too violent for some, the film perfectly chronicles the era’s thirst for excess and hedonism through the eyes of Montana. Michelle Pfeiffer is flawless as Montana’s ice-cold, white powder-sniffing moll and the splendid supporting cast also includes Steven Bauer, Robert Loggia, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and F. Murray Abraham. Great movie, and don’t forget to say hello to Tony’s little friend.

Scarface is now streaming on Netflix. You can also rent it in 4K for $3.99 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Here’s the theatrical trailer for Scarface from 1983:

Jan, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

