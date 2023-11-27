By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines.

In case you missed any of the today’s top stories at TV Answer Man, here’s a summary with links. (If our newsletter’s subscribers have trouble with the links, just go to TVAnswerMan.com to see all of today’s updates and more.)

Optimum Removes 4K Listing For 2024 Super Bowl

CBS has never done an NFL game in 4K, regular season or post season, including past Super Bowls. However, the TV Answer Man noticed this morning that Optimum, the cable TV service in the tri-state New York area, and other states, listed the 2024 Super Bowl on CBS as an upcoming 4K event on its 4K page. (CBS has the broadcast rights to this season’s big game, which will be played on February 11, 2024.)

See story here.

DIRECTV Could Lose 64 Local Channels This Week In Carriage Dispute

DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse could lose 64 Tegna-owned local network affiliates in 51 markets at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday (November 30) if the companies do not reach a new carriage agreement by then, according to Tegna.

See story here.

Cyber Monday: Amazon Slashes 75 Percent Off 17 Streaming Services

Amazon today is offering 75 percent off 17 different streaming services for the first two months of subscribing. The deal is part of the etailer’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale.

See story here.

Hulu For 99 Cents a Month For 1 Year – 2 Days Left!

Hulu, the subscription Video on Demand service, has returned with its annual 99-cents a month for a year deal for Black Friday. But the offer is only good until November 28, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

See story here.

Peacock Available For $1.99 a Month For 1 Year — Last Day!

Peacock, the subscription streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, is now offering its $5.99 a month Premium plan for $1.99 a month for one year during a time-limited Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. You can also get the annual plan for $19.99 a year instead of the regular $59.99. The Peacock Black Friday/Cyber Monday discount will expire after today (November 27, 2023) and does not include current Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.

See story here.

NFL Sunday Ticket Discount Ends Today!

YouTube TV last Tuesday joined the Black Friday fun by slashing prices on the NFL Sunday Ticket with seven weeks left in the regular season. But the deal will end at the end of today, November 27.

See story here.

Last Day For Bally Sports Plus Discount!

Bally Sports Plus, the streaming app for cord-cutters, has suffered some difficult times lately with technical outages and bankruptcy proceedings. But the service is attempting to bring some good cheer this holiday season with a Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion that allows fans to subscribe for $33 for three months.

See story here.

Is Monday Night Football In 4K On ESPN?

The Minnesota Vikings host the Chicago Bears tonight on the Monday Night Football telecast at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have the call on the simulcast contest. But will the game be available in 4K on either network, you ask?

See story here.

Final Day For Max’s 70 Percent Off Deal!

Max, the subscription streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, is cutting 70 percent off its $9.99 ads-included plan for the first six months. The plan, which does not include 4K programming but does include short commercials, is now $2.99 a month for each month of the six months. However, the discount will end at the end of today, November 27.

See story here.

What Is Dolby Vision 4K? How Does It Work?

Dolby Vision, which was developed by Dolby Laboratories, can enhance the 4K picture quality using High Dynamic Range (HDR), providing a wider color gamut, greater brightness, and higher contrast than traditional SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) content.

See story here.

Can You Download Amazon’s Thursday Night Football Games?

Amazon has incorporated DVR controls into its exclusive Thursday Night Football games so you can record the game and watch it later as well as pause, rewind and fast-forward during live action. But does Amazon offer downloads of the Thursday Night Football games, too?

See story here.

Scarface Turns 40 – Where Can You Stream It?

Scarface, the brilliant Brian De Palma-directed drama, stars Al Pacino as Cuban refugee Tony Montana who discovers crime does pay, and exceedingly well, in coke-fueled 1980s Miami. The movie debuted in New York on December 1, so this week does mark its 40th anniversary.

See story here.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...