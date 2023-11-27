By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines

Amazon today is offering 75 percent off 17 different streaming services for the first two months of subscribing. The deal is part of the etailer’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale.

The discounted streamers include Starz, AMC+, MGM+, Paramount+ (the $11.99 a month Showtime plan), Vix, Cinemax, Brit Box, PBS Masterpiece, Hallmark Movies Now, Noggin, PBS Kids, ALLBLK, Faith & Family, PBS Documentaries, Great American Pure Flix, Motortrend, and PBS Living. You can see all 17 deals on Amazon’s Prime Video page.

In related news, Peacock, the subscription streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, is now offering its $5.99 a month Premium plan for $1.99 a month for one year during a time-limited Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. You can also get the annual plan for $19.99 a year instead of the regular $59.99. However, the Peacock Black Friday/Cyber Monday discount ends after today (November 27, 2023) and does not include current Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.

Hulu, the subscription Video on Demand service, is offering a 99-cents a month for a year deal for Black Friday/Cyber Monday. The deal is only good through tomorrow (November 28, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET.) You can redeem the discount here.

Note: Regular prices for the streaming services will apply once the promotion ends. If you don’t want to pay the regular rate, cancel prior to the end of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.



Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...