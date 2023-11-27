By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, thanks for your Super Bowl 4K article today. Question for you: Does ESPN show the Monday Night Football game in 4K? And what about Thursday Night Football on Amazon? — Tim, Yonkers, New York.

Will Monday Night Football Be In 4K?

Tim, the Minnesota Vikings host the Chicago Bears tonight on the Monday Night Football telecast at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have the call on the simulcast contest. But will the game be available in 4K on either network, you ask? Answer: Nope.

While ESPN produces roughly 8-10 college football games in 4K each season, the sports network has never done an NFL Monday Night Football broadcast in the format.

Now, how about Thursday Night Football?

Will Thursday Night Football Be In 4K?

Amazon’s streams of Thursday Night Football are not in 4K, either. However, they are in 1080p HDR, which is the next best thing. And the Amazon picture does look sharp and detailed.

By the way, CBS nor Fox has ever offered regular season Sunday afternoon contests in 4K, other than a few holiday games on Fox. But as you note, Tim, CBS may be doing its first Super Bowl in 4K this February. See our article for more details.

Tim, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

