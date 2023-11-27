By Phillip Swann

What Is the Bally Sports Plus Discount?

Bally Sports Plus, the streaming app for cord-cutters, has suffered some difficult times lately with technical outages and bankruptcy proceedings. But the service is attempting to bring some good cheer this holiday season with a Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion that allows fans to subscribe for $33 for three months. That’s nearly 50 percent off the regular price of $60 for three months. (Bally Sports is the regional TV home of roughly three dozen NBA, NHL and MLB teams.)

The way the promotion works is that you subscribe to Bally Sports Plus for $16.50 a month for the first two months with the third month free. The regular rate is $19.99 a month. The discount is available today until 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

Bally Sports says the following channels are not part of the promotion: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Bally Sports Oklahoma. In addition, the offers is only available to new and returning customers who have not been a Bally Sports+ subscriber in the last 30 days.

You must cancel prior to the end of three months or you will be charged the regular rate in month four.

Which Bally Sports Channels Are Available For a Discount?

Channels that are part of the promotion are: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Bally Sports Midwest (including Kansas City & Indiana).

Diamond Sports, which operates the Bally Sports channels, says it plans to broadcast games through the 2024 seasons despite filing bankruptcy last March.

