The Bally Sports app last night experienced more technical difficulties, leaving many fans again unable to watch their favorite NBA and NHL teams. The streaming service, which is owned by the bankrupt Diamond Sports, has suffered widespread glitches all week. The problem last night seemed to mostly affect Samsung TV and XBox users, according to user social media posts and Bally Sports. But other device owners said on X that they were still having trouble logging in.

The Bally Sports customer service team on X urged fans to use other devices besides the XBox and Samsung TVs while it attempts to fix the issues. As of 4 a.m. ET on Sunday (November 5), the team had not updated its X page to say the problems had been resolved.

The app, which is used by Bally Sports Plus subscribers and pay TV customers who watch games online, has suffered outages and glitches since Monday night (October 30). The streamer yesterday sent an e-mail to Bally Sports Plus customers saying they will get a one-week credit which will be applied at the next billing cycle. Bally Sports Plus costs $19.99 a month.

“Saying ‘We’re sorry’ isn’t enough,” Bally Sports said in the e-mail. “We owe it to you to acknowledge our failures and try to make it up to you … we will not promise perfection but truly our mission is to deliver an improved experience because the teams and their fans deserve it.”

