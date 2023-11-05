

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

DIRECTV Stream Has New Prices

DIRECTV Stream’s new programming prices, which were announced last month, went into effect today. But new customers will find they can subscribe to the streaming service for less than the regular rate, at least for a period of time.

On October 5, DIRECTV Stream said it would raise its Choice plan from $99.99 a month to $108.99 a month; the Entertainment plan would rise from $74.99 a month to $79.99 a month. And the Ultimate package would increase from $109.99 a month to $119.99 a month.

DIRECTV Stream Offering Price Discounts

The new prices became effective today. But at the DIRECTV Stream web site, the Entertainment plan is only $69.98 for the first two months with the 40-channel $14.99 a month Sports Pack package included for two months; the Choice package is $83.99 a month for the first two months with Sports Pack included for one month; and the Ultimate package is $94.99 a month for the first two months with Sports Pack included for one month. The streamer says the two-month promo prices are time limited but does not provide a time for when they will not be available.

At the end of the promo, the regular new pricing structure will go into effect so if you don’t want to pay the new full price, you’ll need to cancel before the promotional period is over.

DIRECTV’s satellite service also implemented increased prices today.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...