

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

DIRECTV has announced today at its web site that it’s raising the price of its satellite TV programming packages effective November 5, 2023. The rate increases will range from $2 a month to $10 month. The company blames the rising cost of programming acquisition for the increase, as it has for the last several years. “We’re adjusting the price of your television package in order to remain competitive in the marketplace, while still delivering the best possible programming,” the satcaster states. “TV networks are continuing to increase the fees they charge DIRECTV for the right to distribute the content they produce, including movies, shows, and sporting events. We remain steadfast in our commitment to bring you the best programming at a fair and reasonable price.”

DIRECTV also says that some subscribers will see an increase in the regional sports fee by as much as $2 a month. The sports fee ranges from $3.99 a month to $15.99 a month, depending upon zip code and the number of teams broadcast in your area. You can see your regional sports fee here.

The satcaster says if you have a DIRECTV introductory offer, you can keep your discount until it expires. DIRECTV launched a two-year price guarantee last year when the 2022 price increase was unveiled. “You’ll keep that discount until it expires. Once your offer period ends, you’ll pay the then-current price for your package,” DIRECTV states.

Here is a list of the DIRECTV satellite programming packages that will see price increases effective November 5, 2023:

$1 a month increase

SHOWTIME

Sports Pack

AMC+

$2 a month increase

BASIC CHOICE

BASIC

$3 a month increase

FAMILY

$4 a month increase

PREFERRED CHOICE

$5 a month increase

ENTERTAINMENT

ENTERTAINMENT CLASSIC

SELECT

SELECT CLASSIC

SELECT CHOICE

MAS LATINO

OPTIMO MAS

MAS MEXICO

BASICO

FAMILIAR

OPCION ESPECIAL

OPCION EXTRA ESPECIAL

$6 a month increase

MAS ULTRA

MAS ULTRA ORIGINAL

FAMILIAR ULTRA

OPCION ULTRA ESPECIAL

$7 a month increase

CHOICE

TOTAL CHOICE

TOTAL CHOICE LIMITED

TOTAL CHOICE Mobile

$9 a month increase

XTRA

PREFERRED XTRA

CHOICE XTRA CLASSIC

ULTIMATE

$10 a month increase

LO MAXIMO

PREMIER

MAX

PLUS

OPCION PREMIER

DIRECTV Stream today also announced price increases to go into effect on November 5, 2023. You can read more about that here.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...