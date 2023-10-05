By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman
DIRECTV has announced today at its web site that it’s raising the price of its satellite TV programming packages effective November 5, 2023. The rate increases will range from $2 a month to $10 month. The company blames the rising cost of programming acquisition for the increase, as it has for the last several years. “We’re adjusting the price of your television package in order to remain competitive in the marketplace, while still delivering the best possible programming,” the satcaster states. “TV networks are continuing to increase the fees they charge DIRECTV for the right to distribute the content they produce, including movies, shows, and sporting events. We remain steadfast in our commitment to bring you the best programming at a fair and reasonable price.”
DIRECTV also says that some subscribers will see an increase in the regional sports fee by as much as $2 a month. The sports fee ranges from $3.99 a month to $15.99 a month, depending upon zip code and the number of teams broadcast in your area. You can see your regional sports fee here.
The satcaster says if you have a DIRECTV introductory offer, you can keep your discount until it expires. DIRECTV launched a two-year price guarantee last year when the 2022 price increase was unveiled. “You’ll keep that discount until it expires. Once your offer period ends, you’ll pay the then-current price for your package,” DIRECTV states.
Here is a list of the DIRECTV satellite programming packages that will see price increases effective November 5, 2023:
$1 a month increase
SHOWTIME
Sports Pack
AMC+
$2 a month increase
BASIC CHOICE
BASIC
$3 a month increase
FAMILY
$4 a month increase
PREFERRED CHOICE
$5 a month increase
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT CLASSIC
SELECT
SELECT CLASSIC
SELECT CHOICE
MAS LATINO
OPTIMO MAS
MAS MEXICO
BASICO
FAMILIAR
OPCION ESPECIAL
OPCION EXTRA ESPECIAL
$6 a month increase
MAS ULTRA
MAS ULTRA ORIGINAL
FAMILIAR ULTRA
OPCION ULTRA ESPECIAL
$7 a month increase
CHOICE
TOTAL CHOICE
TOTAL CHOICE LIMITED
TOTAL CHOICE Mobile
$9 a month increase
XTRA
PREFERRED XTRA
CHOICE XTRA CLASSIC
ULTIMATE
$10 a month increase
LO MAXIMO
PREMIER
MAX
PLUS
OPCION PREMIER
DIRECTV Stream today also announced price increases to go into effect on November 5, 2023. You can read more about that here.
— Phillip Swann
@tvanswerman