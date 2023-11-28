By Phillip Swann

Hulu, the subscription Video on Demand service, has returned with its annual 99-cents a month for a year deal for Black Friday. But the offer is only good through today (November 28, 2023) at 11:59 p.m. ET. You can redeem the discount here.

Who’s Eligible For Hulu’s 99 Cents Deal?

The promotion is good for the ads-included version of Hulu, which normally costs $7.99 a month. Note that if you don’t cancel prior to the end of the year, you will be charged the regular rate in month 13. The discount is available to new and eligible returning subscribers who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past one month. Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and Disney Bundle subscribers are not eligible.

Paramount+ also joined the Black Friday/Cyber Monday celebration by offering its $5.99 a month Essential plan for $1.99 for one month and its Paramount+ with Showtime $11.99 a month package for $3.99 a month for three months. The offer will end December 3, 2023 and is available to new and former subscribers. You can learn more about the promotion here.

Similar promotions for Max, Peacock, Bally Sports Plus and the NFL Sunday Ticket have expired.

