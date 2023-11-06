

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I know that Peacock does college football in 4K but will they have college basketball games in 4K, too? — Marty, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Marty, you’re right. Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal/Comcast, has offered several Big Ten college football games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) this season. But the streamer will also carry Big Ten college basketball games during the 2023-24. So, will they be available in 4K? Answer: Yes!

In fact, Peacock this Friday (November 10) will offer four Big Ten college basketball games in 4K: Texas A&M vs. Ohio State at 6:30 p.m. ET; UTSA vs. Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET; Alabama State vs. Iowa at 8 p.m. ET; and Tennessee vs. Wisconsin at 9 p.m. ET. The games will also be available in high-def in case you don’t have a 4K TV or a compatible 4K-enabled streaming device.

As for college football in 4K this weekend, NBC will broadcast the Wake Forest-Notre Dame game this Saturday (November 11) in 4K. The game, which will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET, should be available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and YouTube TV. NBC’s apps do not offer anything in 4K. Peacock has yet to announce if any college football games will be in the format this weekend.

ESPN will deliver the Ole Miss-Georgia college football game in 4K at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday (November 11) from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The contest will be simulcast in high-def on the main ESPN channel.

Fox has yet to announce any college football games in 4K for this weekend.

Marty, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

