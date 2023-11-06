

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Reader Question

TV Answer Man, do you have any news on what free channel will be available on Xfinity this week? And, how do you watch it? Thanks for your many updates!! — Jean, Bowie, Maryland.

Jean, for readers who are not familiar with this, Comcast’s Xfinity TV service this year has been offering free channels and streaming services every week. And this week, Comcast’s Xfinity subscribers will get free access to the History Vault streaming service. History Vault’s On-Demand lineup, which includes wall-to-wall history documentaries, will be available for free from today, November 6, through Sunday, November 12.

Which History Vault Shows Will Be Free?

The free History Vault shows on Xfinity this week will include Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors; Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII; Pearl Harbor: Survivors Remember; D-Day: The Untold Stories; Hiroshima: 75 Years Later; Dog Tag Anthology; Navajo Code Talkers; First to Fight: The Black Tankers of WWII; Vietnam in HD; and The Color of War, among others.

How Much Does History Vault Cost?

History Vault’s plans normally start at $4.99 a month.

How to Watch the History Vault For Free On Comcast

To access the free History Vault titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Jean, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

