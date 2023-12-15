By Phillip Swann

In case you missed any of today’s top stories and features (December 15, 2023) at TV Answer Man, here’s a summary with links. (If our newsletter’s subscribers have trouble with the links, just go to TVAnswerMan.com to see all of the latest updates and more.)



NFL Sunday Ticket: Current Subs Could Pay Higher Price In 2024

If you’re a current NFL Sunday Ticket subscriber, you better read this and take action or you might wind up paying significantly more money for next season’s package.

DIRECTV vs. Mission: When Will They Settle?

Forgotten in the current Tegna dispute and the recently settled Nexstar fee fight, the DIRECTV-Mission battle is now 14 months old. When will this one end?

NFL Sunday Ticket: Can You Order a Single Game?

Speaking of the Sunday Ticket, does YouTube allow you to order single games?



Sony Offers Tips For Best TV Picture Setting

Vivid? Cinema? Gaming? Sony actually offers different recommendations for picture settings, depending upon when and where you are watching television. Here they are.

Smart TV: Do You Need Cable TV or Satellite TV?

Many people think you need a cable or satellite service to operate a Smart TV. Here’s the truth.

Sling TV Available For $15 a Month For First Month?

Sling TV has been occasionally posting a promotion at its web site that will allow you to subscribe for $15 for the first month.



Can’t Sign In to Netflix? Here’s How to Fix That

If you ever have trouble signing in to Netflix, here’s why and how you can fix it.

Can Roku Operate Multiple TV’s In Multiple Rooms?

DIRECTV and other pay TV services offer set-tops that can control your TVs in multiple rooms. Does Roku do that, too?

What Is the NFL Channel? Is It Free?

You have heard of the NFL RedZone channel and the NFL Network. But what about the NFL Channel? Here’s why you want to learn about it, too.

