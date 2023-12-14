By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish, is now selling its base packages for just $15 for the first month. The streamer previously was offering the first month for $20. The $15 promotional price, which is available to new subscribers, means the first month would be $25 off the regular price of $40 a month. (Note: The regular price of $40 a month will be charged after the first month unless you cancel prior to the end of the term.)

The Sling TV $25 off deal is good for either its Blue or Orange basic packages. If you order both Blue and Orange, the price is $30 the first month, which is a $25 discount.

The Blue plan provides more than 40 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Orange package offers more than 30 channels, but it includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

