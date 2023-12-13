By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

Q. I live in North Beach, Maryland and a friend of mine from Boston is coming to this weekend (Sunday, December 17). He’s a big Patriots fan. Is there anyway to order the Chiefs-Patriots game from YouTube TV without buying the entire season? You know, buy just one game instead of the entire season? — Steve, North Beach, Maryland.

Steve, the NFL Sunday Ticket is now just $79 (basic version on You Tube TV) for the remaining four weeks of the regular season. But it would be nice to order just one game for a fraction of that price. But you can’t. YouTube does not sell single games or even single weeks. The streamer has never said why but our article here offers a likely explanation.

DIRECTV, which had the Sunday Ticket for the plan’s first 29 years, used to offer single week ordering as recently as 2018. But the cost for one day only was $49.99, evidence that even if YouTube offered single game ordering, it probably wouldn’t be much of a value with the rest of the season now available for $79.

But I do have good news for you. While you couldn’t order the Chiefs-Patriots game as a single game purchase on the Ticket, the game will be available on your local Fox stations in the Washington, D.C./Baltimore area. (Yes, I buried the lede, didn’t I?)

Steve, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

