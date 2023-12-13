By Phillip Swann

In case you missed any of today’s top stories and features (December 13, 2023) at TV Answer Man, here’s a summary with links. (If our newsletter’s subscribers have trouble with the links, just go to TVAnswerMan.com to see all of the latest updates and more.)



Cox Cable Selling ‘Free TV’ Package For $61 a Month

Yesterday, we reported that Comcast was selling channels available for free on an antenna for $60 a month. Now we learn that Cox is doing it, too.

Comcast Offers Xumo Streaming Device For Free to Net Subs

Here’s one thing that’s free from a cable TV operator: A streaming device.

DIRECTV vs. Tegna: What Are They Saying About Each Other?

With the companies currently offering no hope a carriage agreement will come before Sunday’s slate of NFL games (two Sundays already missed during the blackout), I thought it would be interesting to share what DIRECTV and Tegna’s social media teams are telling their customers/viewers about the dispute and their feelings about the other.

Homicide: Life on the Street – Is It Available On Streaming?

RIP to the great Andre Braugher who died yesterday at 61 after a brief illness. Braugher’s best work was arguably in the NBC drama, Homicide: Life on the Street. But can you watch it on streaming?

NBA League Pass Now Available For 50 Percent Off

It’s a good time for basketball fans to get their fix of out-of-market NBA games.

How to Use a Mobile Hotspot to Stream On TV

Tired of paying huge Internet fees? There may be a solution for you.

Is It Safe to Watch TV In a Dark Room?

Simulating the movie theater experience at home could pose a few health issues. Find out why here.

Is Your Sony TV Picture Too Dark?

Speaking of dark, do you ever think the picture on your Sony TV is a bit too dark. Here’s what can be done about it.

How to Fix Your TV’s Sound Problem

Do you have trouble hearing the audio on your TV? Here are some tips that you should listen to.

