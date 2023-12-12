By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

The basic online NBA League Pass, which streams up to 40 regular season games each week with commercials, is now available for $49 for the remainder of the 2023-24 season which has approximately 60 games left.

The price of the NBA League Pass Premium plan is now available for $74.99, which is also 50 percent off the regular price of $149.99. The Premium plan does not include commercials, allows streaming on three different devices at the same time, and includes access to in-arena streams. The NBA TV channel is included for free in both plans. Both plans also come with a free seven-day trial.

Local blackouts still apply in either League Pass package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a League Pass subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC or TNT are also not available on League Pass. Locally blacked out games will be available three days after the live broadcast while nationally broadcast games will be available three hours after the live broadcast. Each subscription includes access to live radio broadcasts of all NBA games.

To learn more about the NBA League Pass, click here.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

