By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.
Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 29 years.

The DIRECTV-Tegna carriage blackout will hit two weeks on Thursday (December 14) with no settlement in sight. DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse are still without Tegna’s 64 local network affiliates.

The Tegna stations are in such large markets as Washington, D.C., San Diego, Denver, Phoenix, Tampa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Seattle, Houston, St. Louis as well as mid-size areas such as Austin, Texas, San Angelo, Texas, Macon, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, among others. To see a complete list of the Tegna stations, click here. 

With the companies currently offering no hope an agreement will come before Sunday’s slate of NFL games (two Sundays already missed during the blackout), I thought it would be interesting to share what DIRECTV and Tegna’s social media teams are telling their customers/viewers about the dispute and their feelings about the other. Here’s a sample of their comments on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. (It’s starting to sound like they don’t like each other very much.)

The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this fee fight and report back here if anything significant changes. Until then, happy viewing and stay safe!

