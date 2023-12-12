By Phillip Swann

The DIRECTV-Tegna carriage blackout will hit two weeks on Thursday (December 14) with no settlement in sight. DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse are still without Tegna’s 64 local network affiliates.

The Tegna stations are in such large markets as Washington, D.C., San Diego, Denver, Phoenix, Tampa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Seattle, Houston, St. Louis as well as mid-size areas such as Austin, Texas, San Angelo, Texas, Macon, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, among others. To see a complete list of the Tegna stations, click here.

With the companies currently offering no hope an agreement will come before Sunday’s slate of NFL games (two Sundays already missed during the blackout), I thought it would be interesting to share what DIRECTV and Tegna’s social media teams are telling their customers/viewers about the dispute and their feelings about the other. Here’s a sample of their comments on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. (It’s starting to sound like they don’t like each other very much.)

You deserve a provider that won’t break its promise to customers like you. Luckily, other providers can give you access to our programming. If you have ever considered switching, now’s the time! https://t.co/alGo3aCSca @DIRECTVhelp — TEGNA (@TEGNA) December 11, 2023

To avoid anyone being inconvenienced, DIRECTV asked Tegna to extend renewal talks through mid-February while they work to reach a long-term agreement. Tegna refused. Just as they have done with several other video distributors, Tegna has once again forced its programming out of… — DIRECTV (@DIRECTV) December 12, 2023

Here’s the facts: @DIRECTV drops more stations than almost any other TV provider. Switch now: https://t.co/s226tngim2 @DIRECTVhelp — TEGNA Answers (@TEGNAAnswers) December 12, 2023

Marv, don’t be fooled. Since 2020 TEGNA’s greed has forced its stations 3x from DISH, 2x from Verizon FIOS, and from Charter, Mediacom, Altice USA, FuboTV as their prices for local programming have soared! When will it end TEGNA? DIRECTV appreciates your patience. ^LauraS — DIRECTV Help (@DIRECTVhelp) December 12, 2023

Fair, market-based negotiations should work like they have with other providers, but @DIRECTV is not negotiating in good faith – breaking its promises to consumers. #KEEPMYLOCALTV @DIRECTVhelp — TEGNA Answers (@TEGNAAnswers) December 12, 2023

We apologize for the interruption of your game. Station owners like Tegna will often suspend cable, satellite, or streaming customers’ access for a brief period to try to obtain higher guaranteed rates for themselves. Please check https://t.co/bLBcuKX8mK for updates. ^JuanC. — DIRECTV Help (@DIRECTVhelp) December 12, 2023

TEGNA stations will be carrying some of the best NFL games of the week. But if you’re a @DIRECTV subscriber, you’ve lost access to our stations. Don’t miss another minute. Visit https://t.co/alGo3aCSca and learn how to switch now. pic.twitter.com/DnN326H9UU — TEGNA (@TEGNA) December 10, 2023

We understand the frustration of losing a channel for any period of time. TEGNA isn’t the first broadcaster to use a dispute to extort higher fees and they won’t be the last. Want to help stop this? Let your voice be heard by Congress: https://t.co/ax3PZqXTs6 ^JessicaH — DIRECTV Help (@DIRECTVhelp) December 12, 2023

The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this fee fight and report back here if anything significant changes. Until then, happy viewing and stay safe!

