Google’s $100 discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket for both YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels was scheduled to end at midnight last night. However, the offer is still available at the YouTube TV web site as of this writing at 5:30 a.m. ET. If you have reverse sticker shock, and regret not ordering the Ticket yesterday, there’s still time to get the discount, but act fast.

Update: At 10:30 a.m. ET, Google has finally removed the $100 discount. But the company has replaced it with a new discount — $50 off the Ticket on all plans on both YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. That brings the base Ticket price on YouTube TV to $299 instead of the regular price of $349 and the bundle price (including the NFL RedZone Channel) to $339 instead of $389.

The price for the Ticket on YouTube Primetime Channels is now $399 instead of the regular price of $449 and the bundle price is $439 instead of the regular price of $489.

Google says the current $50 off promotion is good until September 19.

