Fubo, the live streaming service, has added the St. Louis Cardinals to its list of MLB marketing partners, which means that Cards fans will soon see some Fubo branding around Busch Stadium.

The live streamer, which is marketing that it’s a ‘sports-first service, earlier announced similar partnerships with the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians. In all three agreements, fans in the respective markets are eligible for a 14-day free trial to Fubo which normally offers a seven-day free trial. In addition, season ticket holders will receive an e-mail inviting them to get a 30-day free trial.

Cardinals fans can learn more about how to redeem their extended free trial here.

Fubo carries the Bally Sports regional sports networks, which includes Bally Sports Midwest, the regional TV home of the St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Great Lakes channel, the regional TV home of the Guardians, as well as NESN, the regional TV home of the Boston Red Sox.

““Fubo is thrilled to be a proud partner of the St. Louis Cardinals,” said Yale Wang, senior vice president of marketing for Fubo. “To engage with such an historic, storied franchise that boasts some of the most loyal fans in baseball is always exciting. We’re looking forward to offering fans an extended free trial to watch their Cardinals live on Fubo.”

“We are pleased to partner with Fubo this season, and their sports-first approach makes this partnership a natural fit for Cardinals’ fans,” said Dan Farrell, senior vice president of sales and marketing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

In addition to Bally Sports and NESN, Fubo carries local broadcast networks and national sports networks (ESPN and FS1) as well as MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone and MLB.TV.

