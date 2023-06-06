

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Southwest Airlines and DIRECTV have teamed to provide 14 free live channels during flights on Southwest’s Viasat-equipped Boeing 737 planes, the companies have announced. The channels will include CNN, ESPN and Fox.

In addition, DIRECTV subscribers flying Southwest can watch all their streaming channels and on-demand programming on their personal devices by purchasing an in-flight $8 Internet plan and logging in to the DIRECTV app.

DIRECTV says the addition of Viasat to Southwest Airlines means passengers can now watch DIRECTV programming via their own device or seatback screen on over 1,600 airplanes across the nation’s five largest airlines. The satcaster has been available on JetBlue, United, American and others.

Viasat is a global communications company that provides satellite-based internet, television, and mobile services. The company operates a fleet of satellites and ground stations to deliver high-speed internet access, TV programming, and voice services to residential, commercial, and government customers.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...