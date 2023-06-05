

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man

DIRECTV plans to offer 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) coverage of next week’s U.S. Open golf tournament from the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles.

The tournament, which will take place from Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, will also be available in high-def on NBC, USA Network and Peacock. NBC says it plans to provide more than 200 hours of live high-def coverage. See the TV schedule below.

DIRECTV’s live 4K HDR coverage will include play on holes 6, 14 and 15 on channel 105 and ‘Featured Groups’ from the mornings and afternoons on channel 106. The satcaster will also have enhanced high-def coverage on channel 901.

DIRECTV’s 4K broadcasts are scheduled to begin Thursday morning (June 15). Consult your DIRECTV guide for more details.

You can see a schedule of NBC Sports’ planned TV coverage below:

Date Peacock USA Network NBC/Peacock Thursday, June 15 *9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1-8 p.m. 8-11 p.m. Friday, June 16 *9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1-8 p.m. 8-11 p.m. Saturday, June 17 1-11 p.m. Sunday, June 18 12-1 p.m. 1-10 p.m.

*Coverage will begin shortly before the first scheduled tee time.

YouTube TV last year also provided 4K broadcasts of the U.S. Open golf tournament but the live streamer has not announced its plans for this year’s event.

DIRECTV and Fubo this weekend will also offer 4K coverage of the French Open tennis tournament. See this article for more details.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

