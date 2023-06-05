

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I saw that NBC announced its Notre Dame home schedule for this year. Do you know if the games will be in 4K again? And will they be in 4K on Peacock? — Jim, Indianapolis.

Jim, NBC recently revealed its broadcast schedule for Notre Dame football in 2023 so on Friday I asked the network if it will continue to provide the Fighting Irish’s home games in 4K. And, whether the games will also be available in 4K on Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service.

The network’s response: “Yes, the Notre Dame football games on NBC will be available in 4K this season.”

NBC has provided home Notre Dame games in 4K for several years, but you can’t take anything for granted these days when it comes to 4K productions. But note that the spokesman did not address the Peacock question. So I followed up with another e-mail asking about Peacock. The response came in today:

“As it relates to Notre Dame football on Peacock in 4K, final plans haven’t been made yet, but we’ll update you when we have them.”

Peacock, which provides a smattering of movies and shows in 4K, has yet to offer any live sporting events in the format. I’ve asked the network several times when this might happen. The response has been that it’s under evaluation. And it appears to still be under evaluation.

So there you go.

As for the 2023 Notre Dame games that will be in 4K via NBC, here they are:

Sat., Aug. 26 2:30 p.m. Navy (in Ireland) NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 2 3:30 p.m. Tennessee State NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 2:30 p.m. Central Michigan Peacock (Not 4K) Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. Ohio State NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. USC NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 18 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest NBC, Peacock

And as for where you can watch the six Notre Dame games in 4K, DIRECTV and YouTube TV last year were the only pay TV services to offer them in the format and they are likely to do so again this year.

The two services aired the games in 4K on special 4K channels. Unlike Fox, NBC does not provide a 4K feed of live sporting events on its streaming app so there is no other way to watch the games in 4K besides watching them on a pay TV service.

Comcast offered Notre Dame football in 4K in 2020 but did not during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The cable operator did not offer a reason when asked why by The TV Answer Man.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

