By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 29 years.

TV Answer Man, I read your article on DIRECTV still carrying adult channels after all these years. Do you know what the monthly rate is for Playboy? — Clyde, San Angelo, Texas.

Clyde, it may be 2023 but DIRECTV still offers adult channels with its satellite lineup. (Not available on DIRECTV Stream.) The channels include Playboy TV, Penthouse TV, Brazzers TV, Hustler TV, Vivid TV, Reality Kings, and one channel whose title perhaps is best left unsaid. You can see the entire list here. DIRECTV says on its ‘adult entertainment’ page that you can subscribe individually to each channel so what about Playboy TV, you ask?

How Much Is Playboy TV On DIRECTV?

The satcaster now is providing Playboy TV, which also includes Playboy 2, Playboy TV en Español, and Playboy TV On Demand, for free for three months. (Only available to new Playboy TV customers.) The subscription renews after three months for $15.99 a month unless you cancel prior to the end of the promotion. If you are interested, you can subscribe to Playboy TV at channel 575.

The Playboy TV lineup includes movies and such shows as Secret Sessions, Bare Bliss, Pleasure Parlour, Lights, Camera, Play, and Revenge, Part One.

Last note: DIRECTV allows you to set parental controls on the Playboy channel, and any other adult-oriented service, in Settings, which can be found in your on-screen menu.

Clyde, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...