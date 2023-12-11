By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

TV Answer Man, I was thinking of getting Sling TV because I really like the low price. But I was wondering if my entire family could watch it at the same time, like we do with our cable service. Is that possible? We have four kids! — Sheila, Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Sheila, that’s a great question. And the answer is: It depends. Sling TV has two different base packages, one called Orange, which starts at $40-a-month and includes ESPN and roughly 30 cable networks. The other package, called Blue, also costs $40-a-month, and includes more than 40 channels including live network feeds in select markets as well as several Fox channels. (Sling is now offering the first month of service for $20.)

If you subscribe to the Orange plan, you can only watch Sling TV on one screen at a time. For instance, Sheila, you could watch Sling on the family’s living room TV, but your kids and husband could not watch the live streaming service on any other TV or device during that time.

How Many People Can Watch Sling TV?

However, if you subscribe to the Blue plan, you can watch Sling on up to three different screens at the same time. That means you could watch on the living room TV at the same time your husband is streaming Sling in the bedroom, and one of your kids is watching on his or her iPad.

If you subscribe to both Orange and Blue, which costs $55 a month combined, you get four streams at the same time. That still doesn’t cover your entire family, but it’s close.

Sheila, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades.

