TV Answer Man, I am thinking of cutting the cord and I heard about a service called Pluto TV. Is it true that they have all free channels? — Marcia, Lexington, Kentucky.

Marcia, Pluto TV is a streaming service that has hundreds of channels — and they are all free! (With ads included within the programming, of course. Just like old time TV.)

What Channels Does Pluto TV Have?

There’s a slew of news channels such as 24/7 CBS stations from various markets, ABC News Live, CNN Headlines, NBC News Now, Bloomberg Television, Sky News; a bunch of sports channels such as Fox Sports, the NFL Channel, MLB channel, Golazo, Glory Kickboxing and PGA Tour; a collection of comedy channels such as TV Land Sitcoms, Funny AF, Comedy Central Animation, British Comedy and even a channel devoted to Mystery Science Theater 3000.

Other categories include Sci-fi, True Crime, Game Show, Reality, Food, Daytime TV, Kids, Entertainment and more. There’s also an on-demand library of movies. You could watch Pluto for months and still not watch everything it has to offer. And, yes, it’s all free! (If you don’t mind the ads.)

The only caveat I will add is that most of the channels are not live simulcasts of the versions you would see on cable, satellite and live streaming services such as YouTube TV or DIRECTV Stream. But the content is the same or similar; sometimes, it’s just delayed a few hours.

You can find Pluto TV here or via an app from iTunes, Google Play or a variety of other app stores.

Marcia, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

