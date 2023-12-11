By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

TV Answer Man, can you get Netflix without a credit card? I have trouble with credit so I have trouble getting credit cards. But I want to watch Netflix so what are our my options? — JennyLee, Reno, Nevada.

JennyLee, that’s a great question, and I would bet that most readers would instinctively say the answer is no. We have become so accustomed to using a credit card for online accounts that we forget that there could be another option. And guess what, there is another option. Yes, you can pay for a Netflix account with using a credit card.

But no, you don’t want to send them your hard-earned dollars through the mail. Netflix won’t accept it, and I seriously doubt that you would ever see it again, if you know what I mean. Here’s what you should do:

Where to Get a Netflix Gift Card

Get a Netflix gift card from one of the following participating retailers: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Kroeger or New Egg. Make sure the gift card will cover the time you want to subscribe to Netflix. For example, Netflix has a $6.99 a month ads-included plan. If you get a $25 gift card, that would be good for three months before you would have resubmit a new gift card.

After getting the gift card, go to Netflix’s gift card page and open an account using the gift card number and PIN. And that’s it. You’ve opened a Netflix account without a credit card.

Netflix says that once your gift card runs out of money, it will send you a reminder to input a new gift card to continue your subscription.

“Yes, you can buy more than one gift card to use on your account. You can enter the gift cards at netflix.com/redeem and your balance will increase with each gift card you add,” the streamer states.

JennyLee, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...