By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

Comcast Xfinity is now selling its Choice TV plan of local channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, for $60.40 a month. The package, which was introduced by Comcast in 2019 as an affordable way to watch local television, only includes channels that can be watched for free via a TV antenna.

When Comcast first began selling the Choice TV plan in 2019, the cost was just $30 a month. However, the plan now includes a monthly $25.40 Broadcast Fee in addition to $35 a month for the channels, services and equipment. You can get $10 a month off if you use autopay. (The Broadcast Fee could be slightly higher or lower depending upon your market.)

In addition to the four major networks and The CW, the Choice TV plan includes such channels found via an antenna as PBS, CW, Univision, Telemundo, TBN, QVC, and C-SPAN, among others. Twenty hours of DVR recording is also included.

The $60 monthly fee might be too much for cost-conscious consumers looking simply to watch their local networks without a full cable or satellite subscription, or an antenna. YouTube TV’s entire 100 channel plus lineup, which includes the four major networks, is now available for $72.99 a month and the live streamer is offering the first three months for $50.99 a month each.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

