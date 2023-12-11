By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, I have not subscribed to the NFL Sunday Ticket because I think it costs too much money. Do you know of any good deals on the NFL RedZone channel? I think it’s just as good as the Sunday Ticket, if not better! — Richard, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Richard, many football fans would concur with you. The NFL Sunday Ticket, which offers all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games during the regular season, is a terrific service. But the NFL RedZone is much less expensive with the Sunday Ticket this year costing anywhere from $249 to $489 for the entire season on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. (YouTube is now selling the Ticket at a discount with four weeks left in the season. The base price is now $79.) As for which one is better in content, here’s an assessment.

The NFL RedZone is usually priced somewhere between $10-15 a month in a sports add-on package from providers such as DIRECTV, Sling TV, Dish and Hulu, among others. However, we have stumbled upon a real bargain from Charter’s Spectrum TV.

How Much Is Spectrum TV’s NFL RedZone Channel?

The nation’s second largest cable TV operator is now offering the NFL RedZone as part of its $7 a month Sports View add-on package. (You need a regular Spectrum TV programming package to order the add-on package.) The Sports View plan includes almost 20 sports networks, including RedZone, NFL Network, NHL Network, NBA TV, Fox Sports 2 and others. You can learn more here.

Note: You have to be in a Charter Spectrum TV market to subscribe to the cable service and get the $7 a month RedZone.

Richard, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

