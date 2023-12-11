By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

Despite some mixed reviews for last month’s ‘Netflix Cup’ golf tournament, the streamer will return to the arena in March 2024 when it live streams ‘The Netflix Slam,’ featuring a one-night tennis exhibition match between Spaniards Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

When Will Netflix’s Nadal-Alcaraz Take Place?

The event, which will be held at 3 p.m. ET on March 3, 2024, will originate from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Netflix says it will be a dual broadcast for English and Spanish speaking markets and it will include additional players and matchups which will be announced at a later date.



“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world,” Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam men’s singles title champion, said in a press release. “I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

“I’m honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas,” Alcaraz, a U.S. Open and Wimbledon champion, added. “He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves. Rafa also is one of the nicest guys on Tour and I look forward to our match on March 3.”

Netflix, which avoided live sports (and all live events) for years, seems interested (at least for now) in presenting live sports events that are original productions whose costs can be controlled rather than purchasing rights from high-profile leagues such as the NFL and MLB.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

