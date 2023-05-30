

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, we have Fubo as our main TV provider. Do you know if Fubo will have any French Open matches in 4K. Fubo has 4K sports sometimes. — Gene, New Orleans.

Gene, the 2023 French Open tennis tournament, which is also known as the Roland-Garros, began Sunday, May 28, and will run through Sunday, June 11 with the men’s final. The matches are available in high-def at various times on NBC, the Tennis Channel and Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service. (You can see the NBC Sports TV viewing schedule for more details.) Fubo carries NBC in its base programming packages (starting at $74.99 a month) while it has the Tennis Channel in its Fubo Extra plan, which costs $7.99 a month extra.

But what about 4K? you ask. Shouldn’t the French Open be on Fubo in 4K as well?

Answer: Yes. The streamer will show the women’s semifinals in 4K on June 8 at 11 a.m. ET and the men’s semifinals in 4K on June 9 at 11 a.m. ET. Then it will provide the women’s final in 4K on June 10 at 9 a.m. ET and the men’s final in 4K on June 11 at 9 a.m. ET.

DIRECTV tells the TV Answer Man that it will have one men’s semifinal in 4K and one women’s semifinal in the format. It will then offer both the men’s and women’s finals in 4K.

YouTube TV last year offered select matches in 4K but the streamer has not revealed its plans for this year. The TV Answer Man will update this story when we get more information on YouTube TV, or any other provider that might offer the French Open in 4K.

Until then, happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...